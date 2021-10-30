Short Interest in Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Decreases By 80.2%

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,475. Elixinol Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
Elixinol Wellness Company Profile
