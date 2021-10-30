Short Interest in Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Decreases By 80.2%

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,475. Elixinol Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

