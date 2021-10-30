Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Declines By 44.0%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ELMUF remained flat at $$62.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $65.10.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

ELMUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.