Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Declines By 42.9%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DRXGF remained flat at $$7.42 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.28. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

