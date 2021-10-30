Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expands By 62.4%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the September 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,611.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 117,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,945. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.