Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Decreases By 49.7%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,265,100 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the September 30th total of 4,499,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFFF remained flat at $$0.73 on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

