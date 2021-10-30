Short Interest in carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Expands By 300.0%

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of carsales.com stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. carsales.com has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.7153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

