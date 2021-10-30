Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Drops By 50.8%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ CPZ opened at 20.68 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.01 and a 52 week high of 21.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 20.31.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
