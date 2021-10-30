Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Drops By 50.8%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 20.68 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.01 and a 52 week high of 21.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 20.31.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.