Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declines By 69.9%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the September 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 278,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 606,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.68%.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.