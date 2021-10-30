Short Interest in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Grows By 77.4%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BLUA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 15,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 223,310 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 64.2% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

