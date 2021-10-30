Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Drops By 59.1%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

