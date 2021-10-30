Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Increases By 440.0%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the September 30th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,996.0 days.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $10.20.

BNMDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

