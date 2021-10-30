Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Increases By 440.0%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the September 30th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,996.0 days.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $10.20.

BNMDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

