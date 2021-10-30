Short Interest in B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Decreases By 81.9%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BCOMF stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. B Communications has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.67.

Get B Communications alerts:

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd. operates as a holding company, with interests in the telecommunications industry. It operates through the following segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications Ltd., Bezeq International Ltd., D.B.S. Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. The Bezeq segment engages in the provision of fixed line domestic communications services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.