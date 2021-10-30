Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Increases By 108.3%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $335.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $145.65 and a twelve month high of $343.83. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.59.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.