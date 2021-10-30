Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Drops By 50.8%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AITX opened at $0.04 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
