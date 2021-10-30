Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Drops By 60.0%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.11 on Friday. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.