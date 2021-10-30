Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Drops By 60.0%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.11 on Friday. American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
About American Cannabis
