Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Grows By 252.9%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 252.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $163.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a one year low of $147.88 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.31.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.