Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Grows By 252.9%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 252.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ADDYY opened at $163.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a one year low of $147.88 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.31.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
Featured Story: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.