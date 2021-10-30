Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Grows By 139.1%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the September 30th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.39.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

