Shore Capital Upgrades WPP (LON:WPP) to Buy

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 985.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 976.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94).

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

