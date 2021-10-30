Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,702 ($35.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The stock has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,563.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,471.11. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,712 ($35.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

