Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.43) on Friday. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £943.67 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.47.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.