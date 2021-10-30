Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.43) on Friday. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £943.67 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.47.
About Premier Foods
