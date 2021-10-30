Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of NESF opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.30) on Wednesday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £585.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

