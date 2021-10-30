Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

