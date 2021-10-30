Shopify’s (SHOP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2,224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC restated a “$2,233.00” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,278.40.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$1,807.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$1,140.00 and a 52-week high of C$2,075.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,836.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,706.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,823.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

