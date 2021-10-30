Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 96,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,243,824 shares.The stock last traded at $1,449.42 and had previously closed at $1,361.12.

The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,620.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,450.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,382.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

