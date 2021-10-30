Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.93.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,450.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,382.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

