Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,432.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,620.93.

SHOP stock opened at $1,466.73 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,450.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,382.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.6% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 685.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

