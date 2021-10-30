Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) versus QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Head to Head Review

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shift4 Payments and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 1 7 0 2.88 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $93.13, suggesting a potential upside of 47.51%. QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.53%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Risk & Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -4.63% -6.30% -2.18% QuoteMedia -3.32% N/A -8.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shift4 Payments and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 6.82 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -26.75 QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.28 -$640,000.00 ($0.01) -17.54

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift4 Payments. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuoteMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in July 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

