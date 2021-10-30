Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

SJR stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $28.84. 222,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,338. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.