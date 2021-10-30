Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
STTK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 137,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $60.52.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The company had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
