Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STTK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 137,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The company had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

