SG3 Management LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

SG3 Management LLC trimmed its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 118,908.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.56. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.