SF Capital (SFCP) Market Capitalization Tops $86,900.43

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $86,900.43 and $10.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00070775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,193.45 or 1.00201694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.06 or 0.07013338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021462 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

