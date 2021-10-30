Sessia Reaches Market Cap of $346,074.73 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $346,074.73 and approximately $53,510.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00246725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00097784 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KICKS is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

