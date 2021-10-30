ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Down to $664.76

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $664.76, but opened at $646.00. ServiceNow shares last traded at $688.11, with a volume of 64,038 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $650.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.68, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,088,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

