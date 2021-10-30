ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $765.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $675.00 to $765.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.33.

NOW stock opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $698.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $650.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

