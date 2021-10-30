Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SLSDF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 268,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,777. Select Sands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About Select Sands
