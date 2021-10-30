Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLSDF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 268,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,777. Select Sands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get Select Sands alerts:

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.