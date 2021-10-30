Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Neutral

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after buying an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after buying an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

