Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 215,743 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 65.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

