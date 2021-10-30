Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. 247,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,097. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

