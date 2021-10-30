Scotiabank Cuts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$127.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIB.A. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$126.78.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$110.56 on Tuesday. CGI has a 12 month low of C$80.29 and a 12 month high of C$116.88. The stock has a market cap of C$27.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.