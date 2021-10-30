Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

SCRYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

