Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Down 9.4%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were down 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.72 and last traded at $80.72. Approximately 22,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 897,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.08.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 2.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 31.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 68.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
