Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Down 9.4%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were down 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.72 and last traded at $80.72. Approximately 22,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 897,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 31.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 68.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

