Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:SWM opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

