Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth $546,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000.

Shares of THCPU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

