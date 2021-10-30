Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $5.96 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.