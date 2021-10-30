Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 66.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,615 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 152,039 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2,424.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

