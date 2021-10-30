Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $6.12 Million in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,559,000 after purchasing an additional 226,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 977,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.