Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 68,900 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.74. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

