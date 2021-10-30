Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading Up 0.2%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45.

About Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

