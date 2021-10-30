Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.10% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $68,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

