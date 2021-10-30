Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €85.12 and its 200-day moving average is €86.18. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.